A fishing guide that works the Cowlitz River is paying a fine of $7,500, eventually admitting that his clients caught and kept two wild Coho Salmon on a Cowlitz River trip on October 1st, 2014. Officials say that he clipped the adipose fins on those fish, to make it appear that they came from a hatchery. The trip with clients from a national fishing bait company was live-streamed over the internet, and the broadcast reportedly shows 52 year-old Billy Swann clubbing both fish, and then clipping the fins. The illegal conduct was reported to Washington Fish and Wildlife; when Game Agents first contacted the owner of “Swanny’s Guided Fishing Service,” he claimed that the first images of the wild fish were “photoshopped,” but he later admitted to the crime. Swann pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act, and was fined $7,500 in U. S. District Court. At the sentencing hearing in Tacoma, the judge told Swann that “You had a responsibility,” and you failed miserably at it.”