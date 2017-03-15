Jeremy Alan Hochstetler, 29, of Longview is pleading guilty to abusing his twin infants. The Daily News reports on the case involving Hochstetler, who was arrested in November of last year. Police were called in after one of the seven month-old babies was sent to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, where they found that the baby boy had fractured ribs, along with injuries to his liver and pancreas. They say that Hochstetler’s wife also had cell phone photos of injuries to the boy. An examination of the boy’s twin sister also showed bruises and rib fractures. TDN reports that Hochstetler is pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic violence assault of a child, and they say that both sides are requesting a jail sentence of six months when he is sentenced on June 5th. Hochstetler remains free on his personal recognizance until then.