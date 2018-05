Just a few weeks ago, John Gummel with Kelso High School was named Washington State Principal of the Year, but he’s leaving that job for a new opportunity in Mason County. The Daily News reports that Gummel has been hired to be the Superintendent for the Pioneer School District in Shelton. Gummel tells the paper that he has verbally agreed to accept the position, and that his last day at Kelso High will be June 30th. The 54 year-old has been with Kelso Schools for 11 years, including the last six years as the KHS Principal. Gummel says that he’s looking for an opportunity to take his skills to a bigger system, and he says that this is an excellent chance to do that. Gummel also says that this move will get him closer to other family members. The Kelso School Board is now beginning the process of choosing a replacement.