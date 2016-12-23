It’s now being reported that an 87 year-old Portland man could face hundreds of charges connected to illegal gun ownership, a case that broke open after several local juveniles were caught stealing and selling guns that the man owned. Today’s Daily News has this story, reporting that the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is recommending that hundreds of weapons charges be filed against Lafayette Keaton, 87, of Portland; as a convicted felon, it’s illegal for him to possess any kind of firearm; authorities seized more than 400 guns from his property, after the gun theft case broke open. They’re recommending 430 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with around 50 counts of possession of illegal firearms, coming in at the same number of illegal fully-automatic firearms that were seized. County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen is now reviewing the report for a possible charging decision.

Eight local teens also face charges in connection with this case, after they allegedly stole at least 50 guns from Keaton, along with watches and knives. The group was stealing the items from a shed that Lafayette Keaton owned near Castle Rock; it’s reported that they pawned at least 18 of the stolen guns, as well as the knives and watches. Those teens are now awaiting prosecution on a variety of charges.