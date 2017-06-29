Longview Police responded to a pair of gun incidents that were reported yesterday afternoon. Around 3:20 pm, a woman called 911 from the area of 7th and Tennant Way, claiming that another female driver had flashed a handgun during a road rage incident. The woman says that the gun came from under the seat as they were driving in the vicinity of 7th and Delaware; the suspect was driving a black 90’s-era Honda Civic, and she reportedly held the gun up, apparently so the other driver “could see what it was.” The suspect turned onto Tennant Way, and then was lost. The reporting party says that she didn’t know the other driver, nor does she know what caused the road rage incident.

A few minutes after 5 pm, Longview Police were called to a marijuana store on California Way, where it was reported that there was a man with a handgun in the parking lot, yelling and pointing the weapon at people before going into the building. The 911 caller says that the man was “very irate,” and was cussing at people before he went inside. Officers responded to the scene and entered the store; they met with employees who said that everything was in order. Officers checked the place over, and then left without taking any action.