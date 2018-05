The Longview woman who supplied guns to triple-murderer Brent Ward Luyster is heading to federal prison, sentenced yesterday in Tacoma. The U. S. Attorney in Tacoma says that Andrea Sibley, 29, of Longview lied as she was filling out federal forms, and she purchased at least nine firearms that went to Luyster. In July of 2016, Luyster shot and killed three people at a home in Woodland, and shot a fourth person in the face. She survived that shooting, and testified in court against Luyster. Two months prior, luyster and Sibley invited Luyster’s ex-girlfriend to visit their home in Longview. The ex-girlfriend was pistol-whipped, and Luyster fired several shots in her direction as she ran from the home. Deputies arrived and got Luyster to surrender. Nine guns were recovered from that scene, all purchased by Sibley. Luyster was arrested on multiple felony counts, but his bail was reduced and he was released on June 7th, based in part on a letter written by Sibley. Five weeks later, the fatal shootings took place in Woodland. Federal officials maintain that Sibley’s actions directly led to those deaths. Sibley was convicted of abetting a felon in possession of a gun, and for making a false statement in the purchase of a gun. Along with the year in prison, Sibley will have three years of supervised released.