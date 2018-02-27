Timothy Sack, 35, of Longview is reportedly admitting that he stole guns in the Portland metro area, and then tried to sell those weapons in Cowlitz County. Today’s Daily News reports on the case involving Sack, which dates back to October of last year. He supposedly admitted to detectives in Washington County that he had stolen guns, optics, flashlights and other equipment when he burglarized a home; the value of the guns and equipment is in excess of $13,000. It’s alleged that Sack brought those guns to Cowlitz County to sell, and that’s why he’s now going to court. It’s claimed that Sack sold two pistols, a shotgun and two rifles to one man in Kelso, while another man bought a third rifle. Sack is now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on seven counts of possessing a stolen gun, and two counts of trafficking in stolen property. Arraignment is currently scheduled for March 14th.