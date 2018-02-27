Timothy Sack, 35, of Longview is reportedly admitting that he stole guns in the Portland metro area, and then tried to sell those weapons in Cowlitz County. Today’s Daily News reports on the case involving Sack, which dates back to October of last year. He supposedly admitted to detectives in Washington County that he had stolen guns, optics, flashlights and other equipment when he burglarized a home; the value of the guns and equipment is in excess of $13,000. It’s alleged that Sack brought those guns to Cowlitz County to sell, and that’s why he’s now going to court. It’s claimed that Sack sold two pistols, a shotgun and two rifles to one man in Kelso, while another man bought a third rifle. Sack is now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on seven counts of possessing a stolen gun, and two counts of trafficking in stolen property. Arraignment is currently scheduled for March 14th.
Gun Theft Plea
Posted on 27th February 2018 at 09:11
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta