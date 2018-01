Increased security is expected today at the Hall of Justice in Kelso, as Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans is scheduled to hand down his decision on the re-sentencing of convicted child murderer Timothy Haag. A large crowd is expected for the hearing at 10 am, with family members and others in the community urging Evans to keep Haag in prison. Back in 1994, the then 17 year-old was sentenced to life in prison without parole, after Haag was convicted in the murder of a neighbor, 7 year-old Rachel Dillard. Two Supreme Court decisions ruled that life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders constituted cruel and unusual punishment, and those cases were sent back for resentencing. Haag’s case is the only one in this area that falls under those rulings.