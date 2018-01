You could see a crowd of demonstrators outside of the Hall of Justice in Kelso today, as a man who was sentenced to life in prison as a teen is re-sentenced. Timothy Edward Haag was 17 in 1994, when he was accused of strangling and drowning 7 year-old Rachel Dillard. Haag was tried as an adult, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2012, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled that life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders was “cruel and unusual punishment”; a subsequent ruling made that decision retroactive, directing offenders sentenced before 2012 to be re-sentenced. Haag’s case falls under that ruling, and his re-sentencing will be held today. Rachel Dillard’s half-brother has started a campaign on Facebook, demanding that Haag be kept in prison. Today’s hearing will be held in Cowlitz County Superior Court; security will be tight, and testimony will be focused on the sentencing process.