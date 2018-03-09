Linda Hald, 70, worked in the Columbia County Community Justice Department for more than 30 years, now she’s a client of the agency, after pleading guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county. In 2016, Hald was indicted on 29 counts of theft and attempted theft, accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from the county over her career of more than 30 years. In this week’s hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court, Hald is pleading guilty to one count of aggravated theft; under the plea agreement, Hald also agrees to pay $20,000 in restitution, along with a compensatory fine of $75,000. It’s reported that she could also face up to 30 months in jail, along with two years of probation. Her formal sentencing is currently scheduled for July 10th. It’s expected that she will be taken into custody at this time.