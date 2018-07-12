Long-time Columbia County employee Linda Hald is going to prison for two-and-a-half years, sentenced after her conviction for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county over more than a decade. Hald worked for the Columbia County Community Justice Department for nearly 30 years; between 1999 and 2015, she embezzled more than $650,000 from the department, a theft that was discovered last year. Hald pleaded guilty to the theft, and was in court for sentencing earlier this week. It was noted that Hald has taken steps to try and repay as much of the money as she can, though it was also noted that the citizens of Columbia County are still out about a half-million dollars. A compensatory fine of $75,000 was imposed, along with a restitution payment of $20,000. It’s reported that Hald paid that fine at the time of her sentencing. Along with the prison time and the fine, Hald will have another 24 months of post-prison supervision after her release.