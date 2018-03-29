A woman is in custody after she allegedly used a hammer to steal a car at a home in Kelso, then she was involved in a high-speed chase on I-5 in Lewis County. This got started a few minutes before 7 yesterday morning, at a home in the area of South 3rd and Oak. A man went out to warm up his car; he turned around and the female suspect came up from behind him. The woman reportedly said “Nice car…Do you think I can steal it?” The woman then said that she had a master key. She picked up a hammer, smashed a window, hopped into the car and took off, reportedly saying “Winning!” as she drove off. A short time later, State Troopers reported that the car had been involved in a crash at milepost 57, speeding on the northbound freeway. They say that speeds hit 125 miles an hour before the car was stopped at the Park-n-Ride at exit 63. Sarah Lynn Beauchamp was arrested at that time, and is now being held without bail in the Lewis County Jail on charges of felony eluding and car theft. The investigation into the incident is continuing.