LPD is checking into a dispute reported yesterday afternoon in the 1100 block of Washington Way, where a man reportedly used a sledge hammer to break a car window. The incident was reported at about 4:40 pm, in the vicinity of the now-closed Triangle Cinema. The witness says that guy with the hammer got out of his truck, walked over to the other rig, then he used the hammer to smash a driver’s-side window. The victim got out of his truck, and there was some verbal jousting. Both men then got into their respective rigs and took off. Police have descriptions of the men and their trucks, but neither man has been located.