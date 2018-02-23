Harlie DesArmo of Castle Rock was killed about four-and-a-half years ago at the age of 15, hit by a car as she and a friend were walking along the road not far from her home; since that time, DesArmo’s family has worked to bring Harlie’s dreams and aspirations to the community, forming “Harlie’s Angels,” a group that provides programs and support to local teens. The DesArmo’s have been working recently at The Boulevard, the teen center at Lake Sacajawea, and they recently came up with the idea of “Harlie’s Hoops,” an all-weather basketball and play facility that would be built next to the Elks Building at the lake. Jennifer DesArmo says that this would be a true legacy for her daughter, providing for local kids. The proposal has been run by the Parks Board and the Historic Preservation Commission, and reportedly has initial support from both boards. Parks Director Jennifer Wills says that there would still be some other “hoops to jump through,” as a Shoreline Permit would be needed, the building would need a height variance, and some wetlands mitigation would be needed. DesArmo also says that she has no idea how the facility would be funded right now, but she has confidence that the community will step up as they learn of the project. The Longview City Council is showing strong support, and is directing Parks staff to start working on next steps.