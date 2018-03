Citing problems with fundraising, Peter Harrison of Vancouver is ending his run for Congress, and he’s throwing his support to Carolyn Long of Vancouver. Several months ago, the businessman and inventor from Vancouver announced his plans to run for the seat now held by Jamie Herrera Beutler, but he never generated any traction for his campaign. In a press release, Harrison says “it’s time to step back so the light can shine on other candidates.” Harrison also supports Long in the race against Beutler, a political science professor from Washington State University Vancouver. Dorothy Gasque and David McDevitt have also announced plans to run for Beutler’s seat. A rally involving all of the Democrat challengers is being set up for later this week.