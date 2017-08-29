The Washington Department of Transportation is out with an alert, saying that the Harry Morgan Bridge on Tennant Way needs work, and there will be some traffic closures during September, as that work is done. WashDOT officials say that the bridge deck is deteriorating, and renovation work will begin on September 5th. They plan to resurface the deck on the eastbound bridge; one eastbound lane will be closed at all times, along with complete closures on two separate weekends. They say that traffic delays of up to 20 minutes at a time are possible, along with a reduced speed limit inside the work zone. During the closures, traffic will be detoured onto Third Avenue and the Allen Street Bridge. The exact schedule hasn’t yet been announced. Get details on the WashDOT web page.