The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office now reports that Jennifer Hart of Woodland was legally drunk when she drove the family SUV off of a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway on March 26th. They also say that Sarah Hart and at least two of the children that were recovered had been drugged with Benadryl. Autopsy results released over the weekend show that Jennifer Hart had a blood alcohol level of point-102, and they also say that Sarah Hart and two of the children had diphenhydramine in their blood stream, which is a main ingredient of Benadryl, which is used to treat colds and allergies. Benadryl can also make people sleepy. Toxicology tests are not yet complete on the third child that was recovered. Authorities also say that identifying a body that was recovered last week has been difficult, as they haven’t been able to use dental records to compare. Investigators say that they haven’t been able to find a dentist that treated the children. DNA tests will take a couple more weeks to complete. It’s believed that Jennifer Hart intentionally drove the family SUV over the 100-foot cliff near Westport, California, just days after child welfare authorities made an attempt to contact the family over reports of possible abuse and neglect.