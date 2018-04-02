The California Highway Patrol now says that last week’s fatal crash involving the Hart family of Woodland may have been intentional. CHP is now reporting that the speedometer of the GMC Yukon that went off of a cliff near Mendocino was “pinned” at 90 miles an hour; they also say that the evidence shows that the SUV came to a stop on the dirt pullout before the vehicle accelerated over the edge of the 100-foot cliff. CHP officials say that this is “preliminary” information, but the evidence from the SUV seems to show that this was an intentional act. The effort is also continuing to find and recover the bodies of three of the Hart children. The bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart were recovered from the SUV after the crash on the 26th, along with three of their six children. Authorities continue to investigate, following up on the Child Protective Services investigation that was just getting under way here in Cowlitz County.