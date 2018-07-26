Authorities in Mendocino County, California are trying to find biological relatives to the six children that were adopted by Jennifer and Sarah Hart, following the suspected murder-suicide of the family from Woodland in March of this year. Investigators are trying to find blood relatives of Hannah Hart, 16, and Devonte Hart, 15, as the effort to identify remains found not far from the crash site. They’re trying to get DNA after a human foot, pants and a shoe were found about a mile north of the crash on the Pacific Coast Highway; they’re checking with the State of Texas, where Hannah and Devonte Hart were born, to see if blood samples may have been collected. It’s suspected that Jennifer Hart was intoxicated, and may have drugged the rest of her family before she drove off of a 100-foot cliff on the California coast on March 26th. This happened just a couple of days after Cowlitz County authorities attempted to contact the Hart family, opening an investigation into allegations of possible child abuse and neglect.