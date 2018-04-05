No progress was reported yesterday in the effort to find three missing children after that fatal SUV crash involving the Hart family of Woodland, but the Mendocino County Sheriff is changing his characterization of this incident. In media interviews yesterday, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman says that he is no longer calling this an “accident,” he’s calling it a “crime.” More than 70 ground searchers were out yesterday, going through rocks and beaches while trying to find any sign of the three children who are missing after the crash on March 26th. It’s still believed that all six of the children that had been adopted by Sarah and Jennifer Hart were in the GMC Yukon when it plunged over a 100-foot cliff on March 26th; searchers worked yesterday on a 20-mile stretch of coast between the crash scene and Fort Bragg, working to beat a strong storm that’s expected to come in today. Meanwhile, in an affidavit for a warrant to search the Woodland-area home of the Hart family, California Highway Patrol officials say that they “believe that a felony has been committed.” Efforts to find the missing children and to understand the circumstances of the crash are continuing.