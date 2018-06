A Celebration of Life for the Hart family of Woodland is planned for tomorrow in South Dakota. On March 26th, Jennifer and Sarah Hart of Woodland and their six adopted children were killed when the family SUV plunged off of a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway. The bodies of Devonte Hart, 15, and Hannah Hart, 16, have still not been recovered. It’s presumed that the crash was a murder-suicide, taking place just days after Cowlitz County authorities were opening up an investigation into possible child abuse and neglect charges. Both Jennifer and Sarah Hart were originally from South Dakota; tomorrow’s event will take place in Huron, South Dakota, where Jennifer Hart grew up. It’s reported that the event is open to the public.