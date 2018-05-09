Members of Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue are on the big island of Hawaii, but they’re not on vacation. This past Sunday, Fire Chief Dave LaFave and Battalion Chief Joe Tone flew to Hawaii, where they are now serving in Incident Command roles for the emergency response on the island. LaFave and Tone are now working as the Deputy Incident Commander and Deputy Incident Operations within the Incident Management Team that are dealing with the impacts of the latest lava flows. They’re joining with FEMA, the National Guard and Civil Support Teams from Hawaii and Arizona to assist the Incident Management Team from Maui that’s helping to manage the response, and to offer resources as needed.

It’s now being reported that two new vents have opened up, threatening another neighborhood; 17 hundred residents were ordered to evacuate from this area, as the newest lava flows cover more than 100 acres. At least 35 structures have been destroyed by the lava, including 26 homes. A total of 12 fissures have been identified in this latest eruption from Kilauea, including the two that opened up on Monday. Scientists are continuing to monitor this eruption, which they say could last for days, months, or even for years.