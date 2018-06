Officials in Clark County report that a 40 year-old woman was critically injured yesterday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Woodland. At about 4:30 pm, a crash was reported in the 41000 block of Northwest Hayes Road, a few miles east of Woodland. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that a 33 year-old man was driving the motorcycle, and failed to negotiate a curve. The bike went into a guardrail, ejecting the female passenger and sending her down a 20-to-30-foot embankment. She was taken away by LifeFlight, and her condition has not been updated this morning. The driver of the bike was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The crash investigation is continuing.