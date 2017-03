A federal grant of $1.6 million will help to increase access to Early Head Start programs for families in the Kalama area. The Educational Service District 112 says that the Early Head Start Child Care Partnership” will provide 84 new slots for families in the Kalama, Vancouver, Evergreen and Ridgefield school districts; Kalama will get eight of those slots. The district will now work on outreach and recruitment, working to identify eligible families, and to get them signed up.