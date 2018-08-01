Lower Columbia College Head Start is announcing some alterations to classrooms in Kelso, as the Kelso School District makes plans to replace or renovate elementary schools. Head Start Director Suzanne Boursaw says that they knew that this was coming, as Kelso Schools work to comply with state laws that dictate smaller class sizes. Head Start classrooms at Wallace and Catlin Elementary Schools are being re-located; kids in the Catlin classroom will now be bused to LCC, while the Wallace kids will be taken to Barnes Elementary School. Boursaw says that the school district has been extremely cooperative and supportive during this transition; she also says that they hope that space for Head Start classrooms is included in the plans for the replacement elementary schools. The new classroom will open during the week of September 4th. Registration for the upcoming school year is still under way. Call Head Start at 360-442-2800 to learn more.