Deputies say that they cited a man for trespassing after a car chase that took place yesterday morning on the logging roads between Headquarters and Rose Valley. Shortly before 10 yesterday morning, workers at the Headquarters Landfill called the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that a white Chevy Malibu had sped across the scales, then drove through the landfill at a high rate of speed. Employees tried to stop the car, but the driver sped on. After cutting through the landfill, the driver was seen going through a Weyerhaeuser-owned gate, heading onto the 1600 Road. A little while later, radio traffic from Weyco reported that a contractor had opened a gate to let the driver out, way up at the top of Rose Valley Road. Deputies met the car and made a traffic stop on Old Pacific Highway, citing the driver for trespassing as he came out of Rose Valley.