As the Senate looks to bring people in for a vote on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, about 30 local citizens rallied yesterday in the Civic Circle, boosting support for the “Medicare for All” movement. People of all ages participated in yesterday’s event, waving signs at cars heading through the circle, advocating for a single-payer health care system. A Senate vote on repealing Obamacare is reportedly going to happen today, but it’s unclear what the result of that vote might be at this time. Local Democrats say that they are planning additional rallies, with the next one coming up on August 26th, a rally in support of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.