Five schools in Longview are being recognized for taking steps to help promote healthier eating and increased physical activity for students and staff. Longview School District officials say that Columbia Heights Elementary, Robert Gray Elementary, St. Helens Elementary, CVG Elementary and Mount Solo Middle School are the first ones in Washington state to receive Bronze awards from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. This is an evidence-based national initiative, working to combat childhood obesity through healthy changes to the school environment. Specifically, schools are following through on district policies to provide healthier choices in school vending machines, along with increased opportunities for physical activity before, during and after school. Staff wellness is being promoted through physical activity events and healthy potlucks, and water bottle filling stations have been installed. This program has been in place since 2006, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.