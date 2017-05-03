The resentencing of a Cowlitz County man who was sent to prison for life without parole as a teen is being postponed. The Daily News reports on the delay in the hearing regarding Timothy Edward Haag, 39,saying that the hearing was taken off of yesterday’s docket in Cowlitz County Superior Court. In January of 1995, the 17 year-old Haag was sentenced to life without parole, after being convicted of choking and drowning 7 year-old Rachel Dillard back in June of 1994. Last July, the state Supreme Court followed along with previous rulings from the U. S. Supreme Court, saying that life without the possibility of parole amounts to “cruel and unusual punishment” for people who committed crimes as teenagers. Haag’s conviction remains in place, but the case is being sent back to Cowlitz County Superior Court for resentencing. A new hearing date has not yet been announced.