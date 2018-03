Heart Search

The effort is under way to try and find a new heart for a little boy from Toledo, who was born with a severe heart defect, and is now fighting to survive. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the story involving seven week-old Titus Sickles of Toledo, who was born with a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome; the boy was born with only half of a functioning heart. It was first thought that surgery could have corrected the problems, but doctors now say that the situation is too severe, and the only remedy is a new heart. The baby boy is now on the national waiting list. Friends, family and other supporters are working to support the family emotionally and financially, with updates posted on the Team Titus Facebook page. There’s also a GoFundMe page to try and raise money for expenses.