The Heat Advisory for the local area is being extended into Thursday night. The Weather Service says that we should see daytime highs at or above 90 degrees into Thursday at a minimum, while overnight lows hover around the 60-degree mark. They also say that it’s going to take some time to drop to that 60-degree region. Temperatures are expected to remain above 70 degrees until midnight or later. Forecasters say that this combination of high daytime temperatures and slow nighttime cooling raises the chances for being affected by heat-related illnesses, especially for “sensitive groups” like the elderly or very young, or people who don’t have access to air conditioning. Pets that remain outdoors or livestock could also suffer from heat stress; be sure to keep yourself and your animals well-hydrated, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible.