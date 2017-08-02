Kelso had a high of 94 yesterday, while Longview checked in at 95, as an Excessive Heat Watch continues in the local area. The Weather Service says that record high temperatures could happen today in the inland valleys, with highs in the neighborhood of 105 degrees or higher expected in the Portland-Vancouver area. Locally, we’re expected to be just a bit cooler, with a high of 99 degrees expected. Overnight lows are also expected to be quite warm, with the low temperature predicted to be in the high 60’s or low 70’s. Records could fall all around the area today and tomorrow, possibly even on Friday. Above-normal temperatures are also possible into early next week.

Once again, you’re advised to take precautions to protect yourselves, your family and others from this excessive heat. Some local businesses are adjusting work schedules, having workers come in early and then leave early, so that they’re not exposed to the hottest time of the day. Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and always be sure to check on your vulnerable friends and neighbors.

Cooling stations are now set up on both sides of the Columbia:

**The Electric Bean, 946 Washington Way, open 8am-5pm, Tuesday August 1 through Friday August 4.

**The City of Longview will have a cooling station at the McClelland Art Center, 951 Delaware Street, Tuesday through Friday, noon to 8:00 p.m. Air conditioning and cold water will be available.

**The Salvation Army will be hosting a water cooling station. Cold water will be available Tues/Wed/Thurs, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. outside in front of their building facing 10th Avenue. The Salvation Army is located at the corner of 10th and New York.

**Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas Street, will be available Noon to 8pm on Tues/Thur/Fri/Sat, and 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday.

**Columbia Heights Baptist Church, 3136 Columbia Heights Rd., 11am-7pm, Tues/Wed/Thurs.

**Valley Christian Fellowship, 2844 30th Avenue, 11am-7pm, Tues/Wed/Thurs.

**Grove Alliance Church located at 2116 E. Kessler Blvd will be open with air conditioning and cold water on Wednesday and Thursday, noon – 5:00 p.m.

**PeaceHealth and City of Longview will be providing water at a tent near the sunken garden at the grotto (Lake Sacajawea by St. John Medical Center), Wed/Thurs/Fri from 1pm–6pm.

**Woodland Council Chambers, 200 E. Scott Avenue, available 8am-8pm, Tues/Wed/Thurs/Fri.

**The Columbia River PUD is opening its Community Room at the offices in Deer Island, offering air conditioning, cold drinks and snacks from 1 to 6 pm today, tomorrow and Friday.