You’ll need to have your heat preparations ready for this weekend, as the first heat wave of the summer hits the area. The Weather Service says that the weather is going to get hotter over the weekend, with high temperatures near 90 today, and then approaching 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect tomorrow afternoon, and will continue through Sunday. You’ll need to make sure that you have access to water and shade; you should try to avoid exposure to the direct sun, especially during the middle of the day. Make sure that you, the kids and the grandparents have plenty of sunscreen; you’ll also need to make sure that your pets can get out of the sun, and that they have access to water. Temperatures are expected to be back in the 70’s on Monday.