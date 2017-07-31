Weather forecasters say that a heat wave is approaching, with triple-digit highs expected later in the week. The National Weather Service has an Excess Heat Warning going up at noon tomorrow, continuing until 11 pm on Friday. They say that we could see records fall during this heat; they’re even saying that Portland could see its hottest day ever on Wednesday or Thursday. Today’s high is expected to be in the mid-80’s, then we start heading toward the hundred-degree mark on Tuesday. 100-degree highs are predicted for Wednesday and possibly on Thursday; Wednesday’s high in Portland could approach 109 degrees, which is over the all-time record of 107. They also say that this heat wave could extend into Friday and Saturday.

You’re advised to prepare for this excessive heat; the elderly, those without access to air conditioning, or anyone engaged in extended outdoor activity will be especially at risk during this heat wave. Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and act immediately if someone is suffering from these conditions. Try to minimize your outdoor exposure, especially during the hottest part of the day. This is a time when you want to be sure that you’re not leaving small children or pets in cars, as temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels in just a manner of minutes. Be sure to have plenty of water available, wear loose clothing, and try to avoid direct sun exposure.