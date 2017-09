The Weather Services is dialing back the alert connected to the heat wave that’s being predicted, going from an Excessive Heat Warning to a Heat Advisory, starting tomorrow afternoon and going until 10 pm next Tuesday night. The Heat Advisory starts at 2 pm tomorrow, warning of high temperatures above 90 degrees from Saturday through next Tuesday. They say that this heat will pose a serious hazard to people who don’t have access to air conditioning; you’ll need to keep a close eye on the very young, the elderly and others who could be exposed to the heat. Avoid working outside during the heat of the day, check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors, and be sure to provide shelter from the sun for your pets. Local power demand is also expected to be at extreme levels.