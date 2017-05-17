Longview Police are still working to find the man who robbed the Hemlock Store at gunpoint last night. Workers at the store called 911 at about 9:45 pm, saying that a man wearing a bandanna over his face had just robbed the store. They say that the man came into the store, pulled out a small, black handgun, and then pointed it at a customer as he demanded money. It’s reported that several hundred dollars was put into a bag, and then the suspect ran out, heading south on 30th Avenue. A perimeter was set up as Longview’s K-9 was brought in. The dog tracked through the neighborhood, but the suspect was not found. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’7” and 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, tan khaki pants and black and white shoes. The store owner is working to get the store video together for police, to see if the suspect can be identified through those means.