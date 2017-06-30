There’s a full weekend of events in Clatskanie, as they celebrate the annual Heritage Days, going with the theme of “New Growth for Old Roots.” There’s a free screening of “The Princess Bride” at 7 pm tonight at the Birkenfeld Theatre; on Saturday, the Farmers Market happens in Cope’s Park, along with The Race Against Child Abuse, with 10K, 5K and 1-mile walk and run courses for all ages.

On Sunday, the All-School Reunion takes place, along with Alumni Home Run Derby and Alumni Baseball Game at Clatskanie High School. On Monday, the Clatskanie Arts Commission present’s “General Dischord,” which is also billed as “Oregon’s Own 234th Army Band.” Their free show will take place at 7 pm on Monday in the Birkenfeld Theatre in Clatskanie.

Tuesday is the big day, with the 4th of July Parade at 11 am, bingo, the logging show with youth and adult competitors, a talent show, an ice cream-eating contest, the Ducky Derby and the fireworks show at dusk.