Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler was in the area yesterday, checking out local businesses that are thriving after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Beutler toured Northwest Motor Services in Longview yesterday, checking out their new facility on Baltimore Street, while also hearing about the company’s recent successes. Beutler says that the story from NMS is encouraging. You have a chance to talk directly with Beutler this evening, as she hosts a Telephone Town Hall meeting, starting at 5:30 this afternoon. Beutler plans to give an update on recent work in Congress, and then she will respond to constituent questions. You can call Beutler’s Vancouver office at 360-695-6292 to sign up, or call 1-877-229-8493 after 5:30 pm, and then use the passcode 116365 to join in.