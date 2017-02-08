A bill that’s intended to prevent the government from prying into your e-mail communications is through the U. S. House and is on to the Senate for action. The Email Privacy Act is co-sponsored by Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, and she says that the bill would extend the same privacy protections to electronic communications that currently exist for hard mail and other paper documents. Under this bill, government agencies would be required to get court-ordered search warrants before they would be able to access e-mails. The Email Privacy Act updates the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986; Beutler says that technology has transformed over the past 30 years, and our laws need to reflect that.