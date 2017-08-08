After serving for some time as a Judge Pro Tem in Wahkiakum County, Heidi Heywood will soon become a full-time judge, after she was chosen to succeed William Faubion. At the end of this month, Faubion is retiring after 38 years as the Wahkiakum County District Court. The Wahkiakum County Commission chose Heywood to replace Faubion, picking her over Cathlamet attorney Tim Hannigan. Heywood first passed the bar in 2003, and then opened her own practice in 2003. She became a Wahkiakum Superior Court Commissioner in 2005; she has also served as the City Attorney for Cathlamet for several years, and also served in the Skamakowa Fire Department. Heywood has also been on the Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees since 2008. She takes her new position as District Court Judge on September 1st.