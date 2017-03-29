Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is announcing the creation of a new advisory board and committee structure, combining several boards into one larger organization. At yesterday’s meeting, the Cowlitz County Commission dissolved the Regional Support Network and Mental Health Advisory Board, the Substance Abuse Advisory Board, the Public Health Advisory Committee, the Food Advisory Committee and the Developmental Disability Advisory Board, following that up with a resolution to create the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Advisory Board. The Director of Cowlitz County Health and Human Services says that they are recruiting people to serve on this new board, and you can visit the Cowlitz County web page to apply. The first meeting of this new panel is planned for Wednesday, April 5th at 1 pm. Get more information by calling 414-5599.