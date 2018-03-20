Several local students will be among those that are being honored tonight at the 45th annual Southwest Regional High School Art Show, sponsored by ESD 112.

Pieces from four Kelso High School students will be moving into the annual State Superintendent of Public Instruction Art Show, after being named as a Regional Award winners by the ESD. Reyna Padron, Niles Wilson, Nickayla Hodges and Elihu Pascual of Kelso High were named as Regional Award winners, along with Shelby Bond of Wahkiakum High School.

Niles Wilson also received an ESD 112 Award, along with Jayda Speed of Kelso and Myriah Mitchell of Mark Morris High School.

Rachel Johnson of Kelso High wins an Honorable Mention Award.

Along with the awards, Niles Wilson also wins a 45 hundred-dollar scholarship from the Oregon College of Art and Craft, while Luis Gurrola Villareal of Kelso High wins a two thousand-dollar scholarship from Central Washington University.

Today’s reception runs from 5 to 7 pm at the ESD 112 offices in Vancouver.