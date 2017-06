High school commencements also wrap up this weekend, as the Longview high school graduates march on Saturday. Mark Morris is first this year at Longview Memorial Stadium, with diplomas presented to the Class of 2017 at 3 pm tomorrow afternoon. That will be followed by R. A. Long’s graduation exercises at 7 pm. Ilwaco High School also holds its 2017 graduation event at 5:30 tomorrow afternoon, and then the local 2017 graduation season concludes on Monday, as diplomas are presented to students at Discovery High School, an alternative school that’s based in the Longview School District.