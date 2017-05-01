Local police agencies are on the lookout for a silver Chevy Camaro in connection with a high-speed chase that took place last night on the southbound freeway. Around 7:30 pm, State Troopers reported that they were pursuing the Camaro on the freeway near milepost 40 in Kelso, claiming that the suspect was doing 150 miles an hour. They asked for spike strips to be set up near milepost 30, but the suspect avoided those, by going around on the freeway exit. The pursuit continued down to Woodland, where the suspect eventually got onto Northwest Hayes Road. Troopers and Woodland Police say that they lost the suspect on Northwest Hayes Road. Police did get a license plate number, but they haven’t yet found the car or the suspect.