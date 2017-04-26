Look for high water in the local area over the next few days, as a combination of factors pushes the Columbia River to near flood stage. The Weather Service put out a notice about the high water, saying that a combination of heavy rains, mountain snow melt and peak monthly tides will cause the Columbia to approach flood stage Thursday through Saturday. They say that the stretch between Vancouver and Longview will be most affected; the river in Vancouver is expected to go over the “Action Stage” of 15 feet late tomorrow night, and should crest at 15.6 feet Saturday morning. In Longview, the Columbia River is expected to cross the “Action Stage” of 12 feet late tonight, with a crest of 13.1 feet Saturday morning. The Cowlitz in Kelso got up to 18.7 feet early yesterday morning, but it’s expected to stay below 18 feet through the weekend, below the “Action Stage” of 19 feet. At this time, no flooding is expected out of this incident.