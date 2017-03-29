The City of Longview would like to hear from residents of the Highlands and other areas west of Oregon Way, asking for input on how lands in that area should be used in the future. This is part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan update. As part of that update process, the city is going to residents and property owners, asking what they think the land use designation should be for that area. Much of the Highlands is currently zoned at High-Density Residential, and the front half-block on the west side of Oregon Way is designated as Community Commercial. That designation has been in place for about ten years, and the city says that there has been little interest in converting the residential areas into commercial uses. They want to see if the Community Commercial designation is best for that area. Property owners, tenants and the public are all invited to an Open House that’s planned to run from 6 to 7:30 this evening at St. Helens Elementary School, located at the corner of 27th and Beech. Call the City of Longview at 442-5083 to learn more.