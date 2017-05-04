The Washington Department of Transportation is out with the schedule of planned repair locations and dates on Highway 12 near White Pass. Five separate work projects are planned, including drainage repair near the junction with SR 123, paving between Indian Creek and Wildcat Creek Bridge, slope stabilization near Rimrock Lake, paving and road repair near Packwood and chip sealing near Chinook Pass. Work on this projects will start in July, with plans to continue through September. Detours will be set up in September and October along the Tieton Reservoir Loop Road, as the Rimrock Tunnel is repaved, and some rock scaling work is done. Several road projects are also planned for this summer in the Mount Rainier National Park. Get more information on the WashDOT web page.