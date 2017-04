If you’re heading to or from the coast for Spring Break, be aware of some possible delays on Highway 30 in Clatskanie. This past Monday, work started on bridge improvements on Highway 30 in Clatskanie, and that work is expected to run through the end of May. The Oregon Department of Transportation says that work is being done to make the bridge more pedestrian-friendly, and to better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Work is being done from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, and from 9 am until 3 pm on Friday. Delays of up to 20 minutes at a time are possible, something you’ll need to factor into your travel plans.