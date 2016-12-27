Icy conditions are reported to be the main factor in a Christmas Eve crash on Highway 30 near Astoria, a crash that killed one man, and left a Castle Rock woman in serious condition. Oregon State Police report that the collision took place at 10 am on Christmas Eve, about 15 miles east of Astoria. Two cars had been involved in a minor collision on the icy road, with both cars coming to rest in the road. Edward Carlson, 59, of Long Beach had gotten out of his car, and then he was killed when he was hit by a third vehicle. Lorraine Sebastian, 62, of Castle Rock was also hit and injured in this second collision; she’s listed in serious condition at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. Daniel Carter, 70, of Rainier was unhurt, while Earl Lowery, 66, and Nancy Lowery, 64, of Kelso received minor injuries. OSP continues to investigate the collision.