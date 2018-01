If you are heading out to the coast today or tomorrow, be aware of some work that’s planned on Highway 30 near Astoria. The westbound lanes of the highway on the east end of Astoria will be closed off-and-on over the next two weeks, with work planned today and tomorrow. Flaggers will be controlling traffic from 8 am until 4:30 pm today and tomorrow, while work is done in the westbound lane. Similar work is planned for next Tuesday through Saturday. Local access will be maintained, but you should be prepared for extensive congestion in that area through next week.